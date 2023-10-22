Can't-Miss Play: Puka Nacua's catch of a lifetime goes for 32-yard gain along sideline
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's catch of a lifetime goes for a 32-yard gain along the sideline.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's catch of a lifetime goes for a 32-yard gain along the sideline.
The Rams' rookie wide receiver has already etched his name in NFL record books a month into his career. "The ball always found him," one key influence said. Here's why.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Jorge Martin looks at several rookies who could be taking on larger roles in their teams' offenses and delivering for fantasy teams moving forward.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his latest trade tips ahead of Week 5's NFL action.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits some key target shares after four weeks of the NFL season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Jorge Martin analyzes five rookies who have surpassed fantasy expectations early on and five more possibly delivering later in his weekly rookie report.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Kenny Pickett appeared to be stopped well short of the first down late on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
For anyone clinging to hope that the Patriots will turn the season around, in each of the past three seasons there was a 2-5 team that went to the playoffs.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Jackson's twice been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
The Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.