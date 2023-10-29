Can't-Miss Play: Preston Smith strip-sacks Jaren Hall for key fourth-quarter takeaway
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith forces a key fumble against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall with a fourth-quarter sack.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
The Eagles messed up their signature play, but a late offensive surge allowed them to beat the Commanders.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Walker was helped off the field by two trainers after he was hit hard in UNC's 46-42 loss.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.