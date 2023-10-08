Can't-Miss Play: Pickett's 41-yard TD launch to Pickens gives Steelers lead vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett launches 41-yard TD pass to wide receiver George Pickens to give Steelers late-game lead vs. Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett launches 41-yard TD pass to wide receiver George Pickens to give Steelers late-game lead vs. Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win, but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured the Pittsburgh win.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
