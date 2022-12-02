Can't-Miss Play: Pats CB Marcus Jones enters hyperspeed on 48-yard TD catch and run
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones catches a pass from quarterback Mac Jones and runs for a 48-yard touchdown.
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones catches a pass from quarterback Mac Jones and runs for a 48-yard touchdown.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Video showed the Hall of Famer throwing hands with a man he claimed threatened him.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.
The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1