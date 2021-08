NBA.com

The Nuggets defeated the Mavericks, 89-85, in overtime. NahShon Hyland led the way for the Nuggets with a game-high 28 points, along with six rebounds and four assists, while Zylan Cheatham added 15 points and 18 rebounds in the victory. Nate Hinton tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 1-3 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-3.