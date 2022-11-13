Can't-Miss Play: Patrick Peterson's INT vs. Josh Allen in OT wins game for Vikings
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's INT vs. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in OT wins game for Vikings.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The AP college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost.
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead to the Lions to lose their seventh game of the season. We recap the action, including Justin Fields' big day:
Ohio State seems to be locked into its ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite numerous changes around it.
Leonard Fournette threw it. Tom Brady slipped and tripped. Tariq Woolen picked it off. Here's the play the Buccaneers should never run again.
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
Justin Jefferson made one of the catches of the year on 4th and 18
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas unloaded on Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
The Tigers moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, as well.
How did Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy get to the perfect play calls against Tennessee? They asked for help.