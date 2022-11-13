Can't-Miss Play: Okwara's sack ends Fields' wild last-chance scramble on fourth down
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara seals his team's win with a sack on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Here are our grades for the Chiefs’ performance Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 10 game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach
Justin Jefferson made one of the catches of the year on 4th and 18
The Bears became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three straight games and lose all the games.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Ohio State seems to be locked into its ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll despite numerous changes around it.
After seeing Ohio State this weekend, Joel Klatt reconsidered his ranking of the Buckeyes, among others in his latest top 10 CFB rankings.
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
The Vikings-Bills game had a stunning final few minutes of regulation
Another week goes by, and Michigan football remains in the upper echelon of college football.The Wolverines are No. 3 in both the AP Poll & USA Today Coaches Poll after a 34-3 win over Nebraska in Week 11.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
The Tigers moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, as well.
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the new rankings.
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
