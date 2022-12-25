Can't-Miss Play: Najee Harris unleashes his signature hurdle at perfect time vs. Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris unleashes his signature hurdle at the perfect time against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris unleashes his signature hurdle at the perfect time against the Las Vegas Raiders.
George Kittle believes Nick Bosa secured the Defensive Player of the Year Award with his latest dominant performance.
Rivera says he doesn't know who will start at QB next week. He knows — and it's not Heinicke.
The Panthers' win against the Lions gave them new life in NFC South and put pressure on Tom Brady in the Christmas matchup -- and beyond.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Against a playoff-caliber defense, the 49ers played a well-rounded game and earned high marks for their win over the Commanders.
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The Christmas Eve slate of NFL games did not disappoint. Here are the winners and losers from Saturday's Week 16 games.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
Greg Papa believes rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy is the "complete package" as a long-term quarterback for the 49ers.
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris' former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.
After recording two sacks in the 49ers' win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nick Bosa has a new goal in mind.
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
The Packers unwrapped the perfect Christmas Eve present: Losses by the Seahawks, Lions, Giants, and Commanders.