Can't-Miss Play: Nacua corrals Stafford's 22-yard sideline dime with toe-tapping precision
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua corrals Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 22-yard sideline dime with toe-tapping precision.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
"I'm not in an NFL locker room, I'm not spending every day with these teammates," Kelly Stafford said.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
“Oh my god!”
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he was waiving the normal four-year waiting period so Tom Brady could enter their Hall of Fame in June.
The Browns and Bengals meet again in Week 18
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.