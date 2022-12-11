Can't-Miss Play: Mixon's 40-yard rush is Bengals' longest of season by far
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs for a 40-yard gain.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring Sunday for the first time since retiring from the sport last year, facing off against a South Korean YouTuber in an exhibition match near Seoul.
Canon Curry stole the show after his dad finished an interview following the Warriors' win over the Celtics.
Saturday's win over the Boston Celtics wasn't merely game No. 27 in an 82-game regular season. It meant more than that. Well, at least to the defending-champion Warriors.
The Vikings were 10-2, underdogs and lost.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Navy had a winning record in 10 of Niumatalolo’s first 12 seasons but has gone a combined 11-23 over the past three seasons.
In one of golf's toughest tests, five players have earned full PGA Tour Champions status for 2023 at the Final Stage of Q-School.
The Eagles steamrolled a fraudulent New York Giants team on Sunday for their 12th win of the season, clinching a playoff berth and reminding everyone that they're best team in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Nathan Eovaldi is still a free agent, and it sounds like the Red Sox haven't done much to convince him to return to Boston in 2023.
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
There's a sizable record gap between the Warriors and Celtics, but that didn't stop Steph Curry and his teammates from delivering a statement Saturday night at Chase Center.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
The 2022 QBE Shootout features a $475,000 check for each player on the winning team.
Hoge and Theegala became the second rookie team to ever win the QBE Shootout.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.