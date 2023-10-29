Can't-Miss Play: Minshew slams on the breaks to find Ogletree for 33-yard TD
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew slams on the breaks to find tight end Andrew Ogletree for 33-yard touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew slams on the breaks to find tight end Andrew Ogletree for 33-yard touchdown.
Jorge Martin breaks down Jonathan Taylor's increasing role in the Colts' offense and other backfields to watch for fantasy football.
Follow all the action in Week 7 right here with Yahoo Sports.
It's never too early to start looking to bolster your lineup. Here are three options who should be priorities on the Week 8 waiver wire.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder Sunday against the Titans.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
The second-year cornernack is on pace to set the single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Colorado just could not handle the physicality of No. 23 UCLA.