Can't-Miss Play: Michael Thomas makes one-handed catch on Carr's 25-yard loft
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes one-handed catch on quarterback Derek Carr's 25-yard loft.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes one-handed catch on quarterback Derek Carr's 25-yard loft.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
The Saints had to be happy with their first look at Derek Carr.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Calvin Ridley is back.
Richardson showed off the speed and size that made Cam Newton one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Team USA has failed to medal in two consecutive FIBA World Cups for the first time since 1970.