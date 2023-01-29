Can't-Miss Play: McCaffrey breaks FOUR tackles on Herculean 23-yard TD run
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaks FOUR tackles on Herculean 23-yard TD run, putting 49ers officially on the scoreboard in NFC Championship game.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaks FOUR tackles on Herculean 23-yard TD run, putting 49ers officially on the scoreboard in NFC Championship game.
Teams interested in hiring Vic Fangio still have a chance to do so. Fangio told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that he has not finalized a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Dolphins. The deal was reportedly agreed upon earlier today, with the Dolphins making Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in [more]
Speaking with NFL Network's Michael Irvin, 49ers star Deebo Samuel explained why Christian McCaffrey reminds the receiver of himself.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
Who will clinch a spot in Glendale? Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close on Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
Veteran official Eric Lewis wasn't above admitting his crew's mistake on a controversial play involving LeBron James in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers thriller.
Officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up to get the next play called before the 49ers could challenge.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag."We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.
Everything went against the 49ers in the first half. They lost quarterback Brock Purdy on the team’s sixth offensive snap, and he has not returned with a right elbow injury. Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa both briefly have left the lineup. Officials’ blown call on fourth down on the first series helped [more]
Despite his own injury, Brock Purdy was forced to return to the NFC Championship Game after Josh Johnson was knocked out of the contest.
Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived at the NFC Championship in an outfit inspired by PRINCE and social media reacted