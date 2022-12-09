Can't-Miss Play: Mayfield's 23-yard TD DIME to Jefferson caps Rams' 98-yard game-winning drive
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a 23-yard touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a 23-yard touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson.
Answering some of the biggest questions after the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers
The 98-yard, game-winning drive by the Rams, play by play
LOS ANGELES (AP) Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes. Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to join the Rams (3-9), a defending Super Bowl champion on a six-game losing streak.
Davis Mills has 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Baker Mayfield led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning drive, with two days of prep with his new team. What a finish!
Baker Mayfield must have gotten up Thursday feeling dangerous. Two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, Mayfield led them to an improbable, unbelievable last-second, 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Welcome to Hollywood! The Raiders snapped their three-game winning streak, as they blew another double-digit fourth quarter lead. Seven of the Raiders’ eight losses [more]
The NFC East race is not over yet.
Caleb Williams won two big awards, but TCU's Max Duggan took home a top quarterback award too.
Dan Snyder eventually sat for a deposition but said he "could not recall the answers to the committee’s questions" more than 100 times.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
Raiders collapse against Rams, lose 17-16
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
College football bowl game confidence pool picks both straight up and against the spread. How confident are the picks for the 2022-2023 bowl season?
The Rams kept their starting QB decision to themselves.
College Football Awards: Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2022 season?