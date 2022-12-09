Can't-Miss Play: Mayfield unloads 32-yard bomb to Skowronek in the clutch
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a 32-yard completion to wide receiver Ben Skowronek.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a 32-yard completion to wide receiver Ben Skowronek.
Answering some of the biggest questions after the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers
LOS ANGELES (AP) Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes. Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to join the Rams (3-9), a defending Super Bowl champion on a six-game losing streak.
Baker Mayfield led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning drive, with two days of prep with his new team. What a finish!
Davis Mills has 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Baker Mayfield has entered the game — and led the Rams to a scoring drive. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-0. And then Mayfield came in for Los Angeles’ second possession. Mayfield’s first throw was a well-timed ball to Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain down [more]
The 98-yard, game-winning drive by the Rams, play by play
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
Raiders collapse against Rams, lose 17-16
The Giants traded for versatile outfielder/catcher Blake Sabol before losing eight Double-A Richmond players in the Rule 5 Draft.
When asked who he'd want to play with in a dream foursome, Tiger Woods didn't hesitate ... and he hit on one of golf's eternal truths.
Dan Dakich has been a notable figure in the history of our basketball state, but his best is gone, replaced by the caricature he has created and become.
BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton predicts the scores for the four World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
Cristiano Ronaldo said Thursday that Portugal were "too united to be broken by outside forces" after it was reported he had threatened to walk out on the squad after being benched against Switzerland.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Klay Thompson made a crucial mistake late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
"Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One," reads an email sent to employees Thursday.
"You'll do nothing, you little fart," Paddy Pimblett yelled at Ilia Topuria as UFC security intervened.