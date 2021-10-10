Can't-Miss Play: Marquez Callaway comes down with Winston's Hail Mary throw for TD

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway ends the first half against the Washington Football Team with a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown from quarterback Jameis Winston. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

