Can't-Miss Play: Marquez Callaway comes down with Winston's Hail Mary throw for TD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway ends the first half against the Washington Football Team with a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown from quarterback Jameis Winston. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com