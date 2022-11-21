Can't-Miss Play: Mahomes launches a 40-yard pass to Jody Fortson to get Chiefs in red zone
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launches a 40-yard pass to Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson to get the Chiefs in the red zone.
Lineker and pundits Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ashley Williams opened their coverage of the tournament by criticising Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar
Studs and duds from the 17-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 11=.
All the latest on the mounting injury situation for the #Chiefs during Week 11 vs. the #Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes with another miraculous throw for KC
Democracy will fall if violence can be used to change the outcome of an election, warned prosecutor at trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
The Chargers had no answer for Travis Kelce on Sunday Night Football
A look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was once again asked to talk about his future and speculation linking him to the Auburn job.
Alabama stays put in the latest rankings, but a path to the playoffs still exists.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema let his thoughts on the officiating known after the loss to Michigan.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
After the Warriors finally secured their first road win of the season behind Klay Thompson's 41 points against the Rockets, NBA Twitter exploded.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Jalen Graham had too much fun in the eyes of the officiating crew as he ran toward the end zone against Northwestern.