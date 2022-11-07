Can't-Miss Play: Mahomes, Gray cook up miraculous 27-yard pass play in OT
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray cook up a miraculous 27-yard pass play in overtime.
The Chiefs and Titans are headed to overtime, tied 17-17 at the end of regulation. Kansas City won the coin toss and will get the ball first. Patrick Mahomes ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:56 remaining to draw the Chiefs to within 17-15. The Chiefs had three attempts at two points after offsetting penalties [more]
NFL Brand was on full display again on another Sunday when either team could win, game would go down to the wire ... and something crazy would happen.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards and ran for 63. The Chiefs needed every one of those against an unrelenting Titans team. Mahomes directed his 11th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime as the Chiefs beat the Titans 20-17 in overtime. The Chiefs improved to 6-2, and the Titans fell to 5-3. [more]
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.