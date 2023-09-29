Can't-Miss Play: Love uncorks 44-yard bomb to Reed on final play of third quarter
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love uncorks 44-yard bomb to Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed on final play of third quarter
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
