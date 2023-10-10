Can't-Miss Play: Love looks like Aaron Rodgers on 77-yard adlib deep shot to Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love rolls left and finds a wide open wide receiver in Christian Watson for a 77-yard catch and run.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love rolls left and finds a wide open wide receiver in Christian Watson for a 77-yard catch and run.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
There's a significant difference between the offense each quarterback took over, and everyone in Green Bay should realize Love isn't just going to turn the corner on his own.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
The Braves again started slowly in Game 2, but they'll go to Philly tied 1-1.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
George Kittle had a special message for the Cowboys under his uniform and following his three-touchdown game.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.