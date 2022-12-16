Can't-Miss Play: Kittle navigates around multiple defenders on 54-yard TD catch and run
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle catches a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy and runs for a 54-yard touchdown.
No offense mom, but that was pretty cool.
Everyone wanted to see how Brock Purdy performs at one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. He so far appears unfazed. Purdy completed all nine of his attempts in the first quarter, throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers took a 7-0 lead on his 28-yard touchdown throw to George Kittle.
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football while the NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Plus, Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure.
SEATTLE (AP) Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes.
The NFL's standards for roughing the passer are ridiculous, and the league clearly needs to make changes.
Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
or the second time in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped three consecutive games at home after losing to the 49ers.
"This is gonna hurt."
The 49ers made some roster moves before their game Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.