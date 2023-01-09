Can't-Miss Play: Kerby Joseph's late-game INT marks his third pick vs. Rodgers in '22 season
Detroit Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph's late-game INT marks his third pick vs. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2022 NFL regular season.
Detroit Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph's late-game INT marks his third pick vs. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2022 NFL regular season.
See when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs
The officials weren't the reason the Rams lost, but they made 3 questionable calls that absolutely hurt LA's chances of winning
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers in NFL's Week 18
Week 18 was the final chance for several NFL teams to secure their playoff spot and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.
The Bears' season ended with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings. The future is bright in Chicago, but there's a lot of work for GM Ryan Poles to do.
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The playoff schedule is officially here.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
The Packers blew a shot at a wild-card spot.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
The field for the 2023 NFL playoffs is set. Check out the bracket, matchups and schedule ahead of Wild Card Weekend.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
The Seahawks beat the Rams, keeping themselves alive in the playoff race.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating