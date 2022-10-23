Can't-Miss Play: Kenneth Walker can't be caught on 74-yard TD explosion
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker can't be caught on a 74-yard touchdown explosion.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker can't be caught on a 74-yard touchdown explosion.
Here are our studs and duds from Sunday afternoon.
Seven weeks into the season, the Seahawks are all alone atop the NFC West. Who would’ve seen that coming? In the team’s first of two trips to SoFi Stadium this season, the Seahawks dominated the Chargers for a 37-23 victory. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was the star, rushing for 168 yards with two touchdowns [more]
Brock Purdy made some history Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks defense has been making strides in recent weeks after a brutal start to the season.
We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.
The Chargers couldn't keep pace with Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in a 37-23 loss that ends their three-game winning streak.
Watch: Duron Harmon 73-yard pick six slams door on Texans
Breece Hall likely tore his ACL in Denver
Marquise Goodwin with a great celebration as the Seahawks downed the Chargers
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
The reigning NL MVP hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win over the Padres
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. The Phillies are going to the World Series. By Jim Salisbury
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Philadelphia faithful are celebrating as their franchise's adopted face carries them to the World Series.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?