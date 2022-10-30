Can't-Miss Play: K-9 is on the loose! Walker outraces Giants for 16-yard TD
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker outraces Giants for 16-yard TD rush.
Patrick Mahomes was very impressed by Panthers QB P.J. Walker's Hail Mary TD pass to D.J. Moore.
Christian McCaffrey put his mark on the 49ers' win over the Rams with a passing TD, a receiving TD and a rushing TD.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Just when it looked like Washington's season was shot, Taylor Heinicke heaved a deep ball to Terry McLaurin and kept the party going.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
Christian McCaffrey displayed exactly why San Francisco sent four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for him during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. About the only thing terrible in Philly was, well, the Steelers.
In what is considered a weak display, there was word that multiple Michigan State players got into a scuffle with one unknown Michigan player after the game.It appears we have video evidence of what happened.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time since 2014 in New Orleans on Sunday and the mood around the team after the game was as glum as you’d imagine. Head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to Raiders fans for the team’s performance in the 24-0 loss and quarterback Derek Carr said the team has [more]
Lockett's mistakes accounted for an 11-point swing in New York's favor. Then he scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Seattle maintain its first-place grip on the NFC West.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
The 4Aces will take home the $16 team prize, with $4 million going to each player.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all shined again: Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Detroit Lions.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Chastain eliminated Denny Hamlin from the title race with the move. Chastain will race Martinsville winner Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano for the title.
Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday. McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.
Necessary first step.