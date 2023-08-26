Can't-Miss Play: Joshua Kelley leaves 49ers in dust on 75-yard TD run
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley leaves San Francisco 49ers in the dust on a 75-yard touchdown run.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley leaves San Francisco 49ers in the dust on a 75-yard touchdown run.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
These seven players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
"What am I doing?" the comedian said via social media, "Now I can't walk."
Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson was moved into the final via referee decision due to an eye injury from the crash. American Noah Lyles, who was also in the cart, advanced to the final as the fastest qualifier.
Jerry Jeudy reportedly needed help getting on and off the cart at practice.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.