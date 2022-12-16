Can't-Miss Play: Jordan Mason's 56-yard burst ices NFC West title for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason runs for a gain of 56-yards, the 49ers become winners of the NFC West Division for the 2022 NFL season.
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason runs for a gain of 56-yards, the 49ers become winners of the NFC West Division for the 2022 NFL season.
The 49ers are on their way to clinching the NFC West. After leading only 7-3 with less than two minutes to go until halftime, San Francisco now leads 21-3. The 49ers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey with 47 seconds left in the half after a 40-yard fumble return to the Seattle [more]
The Dolphins have never really played well in the cold, snow, wind and ice. And neither has Tua. Here's how Miami is approaching this frigid forecast.
The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seahawks. It’s their first division title since 2019. The 49ers have won six in a row and are 10-4. The Seahawks have lost four of five to fall to 7-7, putting their playoff hopes in peril. San Francisco was too much for Seattle, [more]
The 49ers went into Seattle and emerged victorious, wrapping up the NFC West title and a playoff spot in the process.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was not happy watching film of his team’s loss to the Chargers. “You talk about a frustrating film to watch,” McDaniel said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It was just taking that to the face.” What frustrated McDaniel most is that he saw players not doing their jobs. “Part of where [more]
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.
SEATTLE (AP) Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle are forming quite the tag team for the 49ers
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Looks like it is going to be another long night defensively for the Seahawks.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football while the NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Plus, Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
The NFL's standards for roughing the passer are ridiculous, and the league clearly needs to make changes.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – is streaming Thursday night NFL games through December.
or the second time in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped three consecutive games at home after losing to the 49ers.