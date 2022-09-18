Can't-Miss Play: Jonathan Taylor casts bid for truck-stick run of year
The Jaguars destroyed the Colts from start to finish Sunday.
The Dolphins converted their goal-line stand into a 94-yard touchdown drive before the Ravens hit back with another quick-strike score.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
Georgia stayed at No. 1 after an easy win over South Carolina.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
It's the second straight week that a Herm Edwards quote has been used in a tweet by the opposition's social media team after a win over ASU football.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face. ''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings for 2022, Week 3
The AP Top 25 is out for Week 3. Where is Penn State ranked this week?
The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is out. Here is where Penn State is ranked.
Before he was a star actor, Mark Harmon was a student-athlete at UCLA, where he was the starting quarterback for the Bruins when they upset No. 1 Nebraska in 1972. He sat down with Pac-12 Networks to recapture that unforgettable day.
We'll keep you updated on all the important moments of college football Week 3 on Saturday.