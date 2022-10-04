Can't-Miss Play: Jeff Wilson Jr. enters HYPERSPEED on 32-yard TD
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. enters hyperspeed on a 32-yard touchdown.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. The good news is the offensive line has played cohesively, helping Atlanta average 5.8 yards per carry against the Browns.
Bobby Wagner delivered a massive hit on a fan who ran onto the field in Monday's game between the Rams and the 49ers.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
WATCH: Bobby Wagner levels the fan who ran on the field Monday night at Levi's Stadium.
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited, due to a right shoulder [more]
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
Deebo Samuel had a breathtaking touchdown on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
