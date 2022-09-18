Can't-Miss Play: Jalen Ramsey Mosses Bryan Edwards for game-clinching INT
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey Mosses Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards for a game-clinching interception.
The 49ers announced their list of five inactive players for their Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Iowa Hawkeyes blanked Nevada, 27-0. Naturally, the best all-around performance thus far earns improved marks in this week's report card.
Packers receiver Allen Lazard is active for Sunday Night Football. Lazard (ankle) missed the season opener after being stepped on during practice. The Packers are expecting him to play the part of No. 1 receiver after the offseason departures of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams. The Packers also will have right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee). [more]
The 49ers reportedly lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season on Sunday, but they did not lose to the Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown and ran for another after replacing Lance in the first quarter of a 27-7 49ers victory. The win evens the 49ers’ record at 1-1 after they lost [more]
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 2 game on Sunday, September 18
The Cubs have officially moved on from Frank Schwindel.
The Ravens and Dolphins put on an absolute show on Sunday. Scott Pianowski examines Week 2's fantasy winners and losers, headlined by Tua Tagovailoa's six-TD performance.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers QB Trey Lance suffered a significant ankle injury in Sunday's game vs. the Seahawks that requires what's likely season-ending surgery.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Smith finished T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
UCLA legend Troy Aikman called the turnout at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins' win over South Alabama an "embarrassment."
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' Yankees home run record continues to heat up, as his count is now at 59.
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
Gillian Robertson's rear-naked choke finish of Mariya Agapova was tough to watch.
The Appalachian State Mountaineers needed a miracle to defeat Troy on Saturday, and they got exactly that.