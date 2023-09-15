Can't-Miss Play: Jake Elliott nails career-long 61-yard FG as halftime buzzer sounds
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott nails a career-long 61-yard field goal as the halftime buzzer sounds.
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott nails a career-long 61-yard field goal as the halftime buzzer sounds.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off a new 2023 column keeping track of the fantasy exploits of the rookie class.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 23 on a high note.
Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, vowed to "rise again" in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.