Can't-Miss Play: Jags dial up 74-yard pass TD vs. Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard locates wide receiver Tim Jones for a 74-yard touchdown pass in Week 3 of the 2023 preseason vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard locates wide receiver Tim Jones for a 74-yard touchdown pass in Week 3 of the 2023 preseason vs. the Miami Dolphins.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
How did the Jaguars score on this?
Travis Etienne posted 1,125 rushing yards in his de facto rookie year.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Will Grier is set to play the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Many teams will be sitting starters in preseason finales.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.