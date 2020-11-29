Can't-Miss Play: Herbert's fourth-and-27 heave ends in unreal catch
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completes a 55-yard pass to wide receiver Tyron Johnson. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
When the Detroit Lions fired Matt Patricia over the weekend, it highlighted yet another failure from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Here's how his former assistants have fared as NFL head coaches.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Cam Newton kept a Sunday tradition alive in Week 12 but rolling up to Gillette Stadium in a one-of-a-kind outfit.
One Argentina icon honored another Sunday when Lionel Messi took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey bearing Diego Maradona's No. 10.
A coach playing quarterback would have been pretty cool, so of course the NFL said no.
Haas driver’s car burst into flames after hitting the barrier during the opening lap
A fair ranking.
Baker Mayfield keeps things interesting, missing wide-open receivers but still leading Cleveland to victory.
If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.
Player safety rules have had consequences on games.
A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.