Can't-Miss Play: Herbert's 51-yard bomb to Palmer seals Chargers' win vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 51-yard bomb to wide receiver Joshua Palmer seals the Bolts' win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even Maxx Crosby seemed to think this hit on Justin Herbert came way too late.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Kenny Pickett found a wide-open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday in their matchup with the Raiders.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker as the last pieces of the MLB playoff field were determined Sunday.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.