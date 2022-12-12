Can't-Miss Play: Herbert unleashes his cannon for 55-yard bomb to Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert unleashes his cannon for a 55-yard bomb to Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.
Tua Tagovailoa went deep to Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins had a 60-yard touchdown
The Chargers entered Sunday’s game with one of the league’s worst defenses, particularly against the run. But without three key starters in safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles shut down Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s explosive offense to the tune of a 23-17 victory. For the second consecutive week, [more]
Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night. “It was an incredible team win,” coach Brandon Staley said.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 14 nearly complete. The Eagles have clinched a postseason spot.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
Hear what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The 49ers earned straight A's for their thorough beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy didn't hesitate to use the deep ball in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy assessment of his team’s performance against the Texans revealing in a scary way.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.