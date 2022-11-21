Can't-Miss Play: Herbert flashes his cannon on 50-yard TD pass to Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert flashes his cannon on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer.
Raiders winners and losers in 22-16 OT victory vs. Broncos
A look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
The game got so bad that CBS changed the game across the country
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Kyler Murray is expected to miss the Monday night game against San Francisco.
Icing kickers is generally the purview of opposing coaches.
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Patrick Mahomes did it again.