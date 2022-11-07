Can't-Miss Play: Henry rips off 56-yard run after breaking Thornhill's tackle
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rips off a 56-yard run after breaking Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill's tackle.
With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would have set the Bears up in [more]
The best quarterback from the class of 2021 may be Justin Fields. On Sunday, Fields did something no NFL quarterback has done since at least 1940, per the NFL. Fields rushed for 178 yards. That surpassed the prior record set by Michael Vick on December 1, 2002. Fields also accounted for four touchdowns on the [more]
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.
Lil Wayne took a shot at Aaron Rodgers on Twitter following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
While the Bills might regret their conservative trade deadline approach, the Rams' and Packers' seasons might be over, Nate Davis writes.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.