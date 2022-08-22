Can't-Miss Play: Guarantano's teardrop TD pass is thing of beauty
Can't-Miss Play: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano's teardrop TD pass is thing of beauty. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]
Saints punter Blake Gillikin got a "random" drug test from the NFL after one of the most amazing punts you will ever see.
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The immediate [more]
Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen showed off his Olympic-level speed on this touchdown against the Browns.
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that [more]
Pittsburgh might want to consider a trade for a veteran offensive tackle.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' preseason Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Four players who started the week outside the top 30 moved in.
With a large number of regulars resting, several young 49ers player got the chance to showcase their abilities for the coaching staff.
Trevor Lawrence made an amazing throw against the Steelers, and added the Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag for good measure.
Thaddeus Moss' block on Kayvon Thibodeaux had most people thinking that Moss violated NFL rules. As it turns out, Moss did not.
Here's where the players rank in FEC points heading to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Here's a look at who makes the initial 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys after their second preseason game against the Chargers. | From @BenGrimaldi
Danny Gray breaking out the "Griddy" dance after a two-point conversion drew criticism from the Vikings' announcer.
Studs and duds from Philadelphia Eagles 21-20 preseason win over Cleveland Browns
There were positive and negative signs in this game.
The 2022 BMW Championship featured a bizarre scene involving Rory McIlroy, a fan and a remote-controlled golf ball. Watch what happened here.
Dallas graded well in a dominant performance vs the Chargers. KaVontae Turpin may have put the league on notice with two huge touchdowns. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Despite very few key players on the field, we learned a lot of key things from the Browns loss on Sunday:
This week's top high school football teams Mater Dei and St. John Bosco will leave California for games in Nevada and Texas.