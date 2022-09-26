Can't-Miss Play: Garoppolo dots toe-tapping Juszczyk with 24-yard back-shoulder dime
Can't-Miss Play: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dots a toe-tapping 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk with a 24-yard back-shoulder dime.
There was not a lot to be happy about when it came to the Bucs' offense in their loss to the Packers on Sunday, writes Jarrett Bell.
Melvin Gordon scores! #Broncos lead the #49ers 11-10 with 4:10 remaining in #SNF.
What winner Tyler Reddick and other drivers had to say during and after Sunday's Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw several playoff drivers have trouble and Denny Hamlin and William Byron go at it. Don't miss anything in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
The top takeaways from the Packers' 14-12 win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.
Aaron Rodgers came out the winner against Tom Brady in the latest showdown featuring the GOATs, but it was anything but a gunslinger shootout.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
The Broncos escaped with a win in an ugly game.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Lawrence was excellent in Sunday's road rout of the Chargers, and it's clear replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson has paid dividends for both the quarterback and his team.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy suggests the Ravens cheated against the Patriots
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]