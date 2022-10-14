Can't-Miss Play: Fields launches 40-yard over-the-shoulder TD dime to toe-tapping Pettis
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis makes an impressive over-the-shoulder touchdown catch on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields has been pressured on 46 percent of dropbacks this season.
The Bears broke the touchdown drought on Thursday Night Football with Justin Fields finding Dante Pettis for a. 40-yard score.
Break out the champagne: We have a touchdown on Thursday Night Football. Justin Fields threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Bears a 7-3 lead. The Commanders had 12 players on the field, the second time that’s happened tonight, but it wasn’t enough players [more]
The Bears were thisclose to pulling out a come-from-behind victory. Instead, the Commanders held on for a 12-7 victory. Both teams now are 2-4. The Bears gained 392 yards. They scored seven points. They went 0-for-3 in the red zone. In the first half, Jonathan Allen intercepted a tipped Justin Fields pass after the Bears [more]
