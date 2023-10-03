Can't-Miss Play: Ex-Broncos teammates Drew Lock and Noah Fant connect for 51-yard gain down sideline
Ex-Denver Broncos teammates in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant connect for a 51-yard gain down the sideline.
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
The NFL might have been done with Baker Mayfield, but he certainly wasn’t done with the NFL.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,