Can't-Miss Play: Evan Engram Mosses Adams for 21-yard TD catch
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram Mosses Andrew Adams for 21-yard TD catch on a dime from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram Mosses Andrew Adams for 21-yard TD catch on a dime from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
The Vikings were 10-2, underdogs and lost.
Check out which players are leaving and which are joining the UCLA and USC football program via the transfer portal.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Navy had a winning record in 10 of Niumatalolo’s first 12 seasons but has gone a combined 11-23 over the past three seasons.
In what looks like a scene from Caddyshack, Michael Knoll (@turfknoll on Instagram) captured an insane shot in even more insane weather.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Here’s what happened when the NFL’s hottest team and the league’s worst team meet on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
College football bowl game confidence pool picks both straight up and against the spread. How confident are the picks for the 2022-2023 bowl season?
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Canon Curry stole the show after his dad finished an interview following the Warriors' win over the Celtics.
It didn’t take long for Dylan Edwards to find a new college football team. He’ll be joining “Coach Prime” at Colorado.
Huntley was starting his first game in place of the injured Lamar Jackson.
Unfortunate news for those holding out hope Jimmy Garoppolo could return during the 49ers' playoff run.