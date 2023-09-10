Can't-Miss Play: Etienne flashes game-breaking speed on 26-yard TD
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne flashes game-breaking speed on a 26-yard touchdown.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne flashes game-breaking speed on a 26-yard touchdown.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby learned the hard way on Sunday to play through the whistle.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Bears fans hope they can breathe easier now that Aaron Rodgers is no longer around to own them.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.