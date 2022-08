ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Rosters don’t have to be down to 80 players until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. But the Rams have already made some roster cuts after their preseason game on Friday. Los Angeles has waived tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Jairon McVea, running back A.J. Rose, and receiver J.J. Koski, the [more]