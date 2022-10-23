Can't-Miss Play: Duron Harmon's 74-yard pick-six TD is a back-breaker for Texans
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon's 74-yard pick-six touchdown against Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is a back-breaker for the Texans.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday. In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, the Raiders (2-4) dominated the Texans (1-4-1) after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground. Las Vegas, which erased a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit, scored on four straight possessions before safety Duron Harmon sealed the win by intercepting Davis Mills and returning it 73 yards for a touchdown.
