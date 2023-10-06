Can't-Miss Play: DJ Moore absolutely Mosses Fuller for second TD vs. Commanders
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore absolutely Mosses Washington Commanders defensive back Kendall Fuller for his second touchdown on "Thursday Night Football".
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
This isn't the best Thursday night matchup of the NFL season.
