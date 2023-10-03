Can't-Miss Play: Devon Witherspoon nabs game-changing 97-yard pick-six
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon undercuts a throw by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and returns it 97 yards for a pick-sic touchdown.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon undercuts a throw by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and returns it 97 yards for a pick-sic touchdown.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
NC State planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but coach Dave Doeren says the offense needs a "spark."
If the Giants have any life this season, they need to show up on Monday night.
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
The Spurs are securing their core as they look to return to contention around Victor Wembanyama.
We all have our favorite draft targets, but it's also key to know which players to avoid. Let's examine 12 players you might want to fade at their ADP.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action in Week 4.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
Cousins would like to have this one back.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.