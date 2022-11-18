Can't-Miss Play: Derrick Henry throws jump-pass TD to Hooper
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry throws a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry throws a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.
Podcast: Saints should move on from Dennis Allen sooner rather than later
Derrick Henry can beat you with his legs and now his arm
Derrick Henry is doing it all tonight, but Christian Watson continues to shine for the Packers. A game has broken out late in the third quarter, with the Titans holding a 20-17 lead. Henry has 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown; he has two receptions for 45 yards; and he now has a [more]
The Packers lose to the Titans, 27-17. Matt LaFleur's team has lost six of seven games and is 4-7.
In the midst of the Warriors' rough start to the season, Stephen A. Smith suggests the Warriors trade for Kevin Durant to save their season.
The United States mens national team opens play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales. Heres what to know about the matchup.
The question still hanging is where he would get traded to.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Aaron Rodgers stole a touchdown from the Tennessee Titans in the Packers' must-win Thursday night game.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that the team has made a new contract offer to Aaron Judge since the season ended.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Thursday, November 17
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Stephen A. Smith explains why the Warriors have to trade away their developing players.
Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.
Texas skyrocketed in CBS Sports' Top 25 rankings this week after the blowout win over Gonzaga.
The Dodgers have until Friday to decide whether to tender former NL MVP Cody Bellinger or release him after a couple of below-average seasons.
There have been more details emerging on the players-only meeting the Brooklyn Nets had about Ben Simmons.
The Tennessee Titans will try to score a second straight win on short rest against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
Live updates, scoring plays and highlights from the Packers' Thursday night battle with the Titans.