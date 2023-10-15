Can't-Miss Play: Deommodore Lenoir snags game-altering INT vs. Walker in fourth quarter
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir snags game-altering INT vs. Browns quarterback PJ Walker in the fourth quarter.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
The 49ers took a loss and leave Cleveland with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the first quarter before he went out to extend his streak to 15 games.
Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams were in the middle of the action.
CJ Stroud threw a record 192 passing attempts without an interception to start a player's career.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
The Heisman Trophy odds have shifted dramatically after Week 7 of the college football season.
The Hawkeyes drew more than 55,000 fans into their football stadium for their exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday afternoon.
Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.
The Aces did not have an answer for Jonquel Jones in Game 3.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.