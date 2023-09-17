Can't-Miss Play: Deebo Samuel puts multiple Rams on skates en route to end zone
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel puts multiple Los Angeles Rams defenders on skates en route to the end zone for a touchdown.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel puts multiple Los Angeles Rams defenders on skates en route to the end zone for a touchdown.
The spread closed at 7.5 points.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk highlights some key players who look poised to disappoint in Week 2.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Chargers at 49ers game.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.