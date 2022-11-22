Can't-Miss Play: Deebo Samuel takes end around to the house on 39-yard scamper
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel takes an end around to the house on a 39-yard scamper.
The NFL has touted all the close games it has had this season. Monday night was not one of them. The 49ers dominated the Cardinals, winning 38-10 and leaving the scarlet red and metallic gold-clad fans in Mexico City happy. The 49ers moved to 6-4 and into first place in the NFC West with a [more]
The 49ers are pulling away now. Brandon Aiyuk scored his second touchdown of the night, catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The 49ers lead 31-10. The Cardinals blitzed, and the 49ers beat it with a quick throw to Aiyuk, who broke the tackle of Marco [more]
The #49ers blew out the Cardinals and they're back atop the NFC West. Some thoughts!
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.
